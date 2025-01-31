US striker Ricardo Pepi to be sidelined ‘a long time’ with knee injury

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi will be out of action for “a long time” coach Peter Bosz says. The United States international sustained a knee injury in a midweek win over Liverpool in the Champions League. The 22-year-old Pepi scored the winning goal in the 3-2 victory but was substituted off in the 76th minute. Pepi has scored 17 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season. Bosz did not specify how many months Pepi would miss, but says that it’s “not a matter of weeks.”

