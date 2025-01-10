US rugby star Ilona Maher gets first start for Bristol Bears on Sunday

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher is set to make her first start for the Bristol Bears on Sunday at the Exeter Chiefs. The 28-year-old Maher was named as a winger in the starting lineup announced Friday ahead of her second Premiership Women’s Rugby match in England. Maher helped to lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games. Last Sunday, Maher entered as a replacement an hour into Bristol’s 40-17 loss to defending champion Gloucester-Hartpury. Maher is the most followed rugby player on social media. Her debut game drew 9,240 fans to Ashton Gate, a Bristol women’s team home record.

