US rugby star Ilona Maher back from injury for Bristol and gets start Saturday

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher will start for the Bristol Bears on Saturday after missing a game last week because of a facial injury. The 28-year-old Maher who helped lead the U.S. to the bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Games will switch from the wing to midfield for the Premiership Women’s Rugby match against Loughborough Lightning at Shaftesbury Park. Maher was substituted out of Bristol’s game against Leicester on Jan. 18 with what she later described as a broken nose.

