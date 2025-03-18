US rugby lines up busy schedule for men’s and women’s Eagles from April to July

The United States is attempting to drum up more interest in rugby ahead of hosting the men’s and women’s World Cups by staging its biggest ever schedule of home internationals this year. Six matches — three for the men and three for the women — will be played across five weekends in four cities from April to July in an initiative devised by USA Rugby and World Rugby. The men’s Eagles will play the Netherlands and Spain in July — both in North Carolina — and England the following weekend in Washington, D.C. The women’s Eagles will play Japan in Los Angeles in April, Canada in Kansas City in May, and Fiji in Washington, D.C. in July in a doubleheader with the men.

