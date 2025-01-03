US routs Switzerland 7-2 in world junior quarterfinals; Czechia eliminates Canada 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Boston College teammates James Hagens and Ryan Leonard each scored twice and the defending champion United States routed Switzerland 7-2 on Thursday in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.

Boston University’s Brandon Svoboda, Notre Dame’s Danny Nelson and Denver’s Zeev Buium also scored, Hampton Slukynsky of Western Michigan made 17 saves and BC’s Gabe Perreault had three assists.

“Overall, I thought we were ready to play and did what we needed to do against a good opponent in Switzerland,” said U.S. coach David Carle of Denver. “We’ll get ready now for the semifinals and look forward to the challenge in front of us.”

The Group A champion Americans will face Czechia — a 4-3 winner over Canada in the night game at Canadian Tire Centre — on Saturday. Group B winner Sweden will play Finland in the other semifinal.

Adam Jecho scored on a one-timer on a power play with 39.4 seconds left to lift Czechia past Canada. Bradly Nadeau had tied it for Canada with 4:18 remaining. Czechia got the late power play when Andrew Gibson was called for kneeing.

USA forward Ryan Leonard (9) moves towards the net as Switzerland goaltender Christian Kirsch (1) keeps an eye on the puck and defenseman Nils Rhyn (14) defends the first period of a quarterfinal match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa, Ontario Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

“We just wanted it more,” said Jecho, who plays for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League. “Really proud of the group.”

Petr Sikora, Jakub Stancl and Eduard Sale also scored for the Czechs in their second straight quarterfinal victory over Canada. Michael Hrabal made 29 saves.

Tanner Howe and Porter Martone added goals for Canada, and Carter George stopped 22 shots.

“It sucks,” Canadian forward Calum Ritchie said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not the way we all wanted it to end.”

At TD Place, Sweden beat Latvia 3-2, and Finland topped Slovakia 5-3. David Edstrom, Zeb Forsfjall and Anton Wahlberg scored for Sweden. Jesse Nurmi had two goals and an assist for Finland, a 4-3 overtime winner over the United States in group play.

In the relegation game, Maxim Schafer scored twice to help Germany beat Kazakhstan 4-3. Germany secured a spot next season in the tournament, while Kazakhstan was demoted to the Division I Group A tournament.

