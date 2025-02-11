US Open’s new mixed doubles format draws criticism as being more of an exhibition than a Grand Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open’s plan to make its mixed doubles championship a smaller, shorter event aimed at persuading top singles players to compete was criticized Tuesday by doubles specialists who figure to get shut out of the new format. The 16-team competition will award half the spots to teams based on the players’ singles rankings. The other eight teams will be given wild cards. That means most doubles players won’t have the opportunity to compete for the $1 million prize. The plan announced Tuesday calls for mixed doubles to be contested on Aug. 19 and 20, during the week when the qualifying rounds for men’s and women’s singles are being held. Main draw play in singles begins on Aug. 24.

