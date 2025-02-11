US Open revamps mixed doubles format and adds $1 million prize in quest to get singles stars to play

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is moving its mixed doubles championship to the week before the tournament begins, hoping a revamped format and $1 million prize will persuade top singles players to chase a Grand Slam doubles title. This year’s event will feature 16 teams competing over two days in shorter matches. Tournament organizers believe that can attract the sport’s biggest stars, many of whom have long passed on doubles to keep themselves fresh for singles. The plan announced Tuesday calls for mixed doubles to be contested on Aug. 19 and 20, during the week when the qualifying rounds for men’s and women’s singles are being held. Main draw play in singles begins on Aug. 24.

