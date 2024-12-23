US Open doubles champion Max Purcell suspended for anti-doping breach

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open doubles champion Max Purcell has entered a voluntary provisional suspension under tennis’ anti-doping rules. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the sanction in a statement Monday after the 26-year-old Australian admitted to violating a rule “relating to the use of a Prohibited Method.” The ITIA said the suspension went into effect Dec. 12 and time served will be credited against any future sanction. The length of time of the voluntary suspension was not specified by the ITIA. The latest doping violation in tennis comes just weeks after five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

