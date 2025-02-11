US Olympic and Paralympic Committee tabs former surgeon general Murthy for spot on board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy is returning to the board of directors at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the federation announced Tuesday.

This will be Murthy’s second stint on the 18-person board. He was last on the USOPC board from 2020-2021, before stepping down to resume his role as surgeon general, a job he also held during the Obama administration.

Murthy joins Purdue president Mung Chiang on the board and the USOPC is still looking for someone to fill out the term of John Naber, an athlete-elected member who stepped down last year.

Sprint great Allyson Felix is also new to the board as a result of her election last year to the International Olympic Committee’s athletes’ commission.

