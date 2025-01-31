US national team veteran Crystal Dunn joins Paris Saint-Germain

U.S. national team veteran Crystal Dunn has signed with Paris Saint-Germain through the 2027 season. The move comes less than a week after Dunn parted ways with Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. Dunn played one season with the club, appearing in 23 matches with one goal and two assists. Before Gotham, Dunn played for the Portland Thorns, taking most of 2022 off for the birth of her son. She also played on the U.S teams that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics last summer and the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

