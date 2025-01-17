US national team player John Tolkin says he has regrets over past social media activity

KIEL, Germany (AP) — United States national team defender John Tolkin said he has regrets over his past activity on social media after joining Holstein Kiel in Germany. Kiel said it was responding to controversy over posts Tolkin had “liked” in the past on social media concerning gender identity, the coronavirus pandemic and conspiracy theories, without providing further details. Kiel says it has spoken with Tolkin about the posts and that he supports the club’s “commitment to diversity, tolerance and against all forms of discrimination and racism.”

