US midfielder James Sands suffers serious ankle injury, broken calf bone playing for St. Pauli

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — United States defensive midfielder James Sands faces a lengthy layoff with a serious right ankle injury and broken calf bone sustained while playing for St. Pauli. Sands had to be helped off the field in stoppage time of the team’s 1-0 Bundesliga loss at home to Freiburg on Saturday. The club says he suffered “a complex ankle injury with a torn medial ligament as well as a broken fibula” and that ”he will be out for an indefinite period.” Sands had made his fifth consecutive start for St. Pauli in his seventh appearance since joining on loan from New York City FC in January.

