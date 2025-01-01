US midfielder James Sands joins German club St. Pauli on loan from New York City FC

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — United States midfielder James Sands has joined Bundesliga team St. Pauli on a six-month loan from New York City FC. The teams announced the move Wednesday. The German club will have an option to extend the loan to keep the 24-year-old Sands through the 2025-26 season. It will be the defensive midfielder’s second spell in Europe after the New York native spent just over a year with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. He has played 13 times for the U.S. national team.

