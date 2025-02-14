US midfielder James Sands hopes St. Pauli move can help him earn a World Cup ticket

BERLIN (AP) — United States defensive midfielder James Sands is hoping a mid-season switch to Bundesliga side St. Pauli can help him earn a ticket to the World Cup next year. The 24-year-old Sands joined St. Pauli on loan from New York City FC in January. He has made six league appearances for his new team, and has played the full 90 minutes in his last three games, suggesting he has already become a key player for coach Alexander Blessin. Sands has already made 13 appearances for the U.S., though he hasn’t played for the national team since July 2023 and he’s keen to get involved again.

