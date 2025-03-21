US men look no closer to World Cup goals after Panama’s 1-0 upset win in CONCACAF Nations League

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino took over the U.S. men’s national team last year with the goal of getting it ready to thrive at its home World Cup in 2026. Six months into Pochettino’s project, the Americans don’t appear to be any closer to that goal after getting stunned yet again by plucky Panama. The U.S. lost 1-0 to Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on a second-half goal in the fourth minute of injury time by Cecilio Waterman. But not much about the first 93 minutes suggested the Americans are ready to play for the biggest prizes in the world, let alone on their own continent.

