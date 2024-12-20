US forward Lynn Williams traded to the NWSL’s Reign by Gotham

The Seattle Reign have acquired Olympic gold medalist Lynn Williams in a trade with Gotham FC. The Reign also received goalkeeper Cassie Miller in the trade announced Friday. Gotham received midfielder Jaelin Howell, an international roster spot and $70,000 in allocation money. Williams is the National Women’s Soccer League’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals. She joined the league in 2015 as the sixth overall draft pick by the now-defunct Western New York Flash. She has also appeared in 75 games for the U.S. team, scoring 25 goals and 13 assists and playing on two Olympic teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.