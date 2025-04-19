US edges the Czechs to reach the final at the women’s ice hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Kelly Pannek scored to rally the United States past the Czech Republic 2-1 and into the final at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

In Sunday’s final, the U.S. will play defending champion Canada or last year’s bronze medalist Finland, who meet in the other semifinal later Saturday.

With the victory, the Americans improved to 6-0 against the Czechs all-time at the worlds and 3-0 in semifinals.

Laila Edwards also scored for the U.S. and captain Hilary Knight recorded an assist to increase her record at the worlds to 52. U.S. goalie Aerin Frankel made 10 saves.

“I’m proud of how this team fought tonight,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “Pucks were not bouncing our way early but we dug in and pulled it off.”

United States' Kelly Pannek, right, celebrates with United States' Laila Edwards after scorinh her sides second goal during the semi final match between Czech Republic and United States at the Women's Ice Hockey Championships in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek

Pannek has earned at least a point in every U.S. game and leads the team with four goals.

Pannek skated around the net and her backhand shot was saved by Czech goalie Klára Peslarová, but she netted the winner on a rebound 8:26 into the final period.

In the second period where the Americans pushed hard for an equalizer, outshooting the Czechs 17-2 and 45-11 overall, Edwards got it 8:56 in, wristing a shot into the roof of the net from the left circle on a power play.

Tereze Plosová scored for the Czechs, who will play the bronze medal game for the fourth straight tournament.

The Czechs stunned the hot favorite, taking a lead with 4:32 left in the opening period to the delight of the sell-out crowd of almost 6,000. Klára Hymlárová seized the puck behind the goal and fed Plosová, who shot over the shoulder of Frankel.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.