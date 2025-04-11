US blanks the Czechs and Canada beats the Swiss at women’s ice hockey worlds

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — The United States proved its favorite status by shutting out host the Czech Republic 4-0 at the women’s ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Abbey Murphy led with two goals, Alex Carpenter had a goal and and assist, and captain Hilary Knight also scored to claim their second straight win in Group A.

Czech goalie Michaela Hesová had to face 48 shots while her U.S. counterpart Gwyneth Philips stopped 10 for the shutout.

Murphy scored the opener with a one-timed slap shot from the left circle with 5:02 to go in the opening period and roofed the second from close range 6:58 into the second.

“Our leaders paved the way for us,” Murphy said. “They’re a good, strong team over there. Give them a lot of credit for playing us pretty hard off the bat. But honestly, we just found our way. Putting pucks in the net, finishing off opportunities we’ve been getting all game. It was really cool, and the atmosphere was awesome.”

Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, left, scores past Swiss goalkeeper Andrea Braendli during the IIHF Women's World Championship, Group A, match between Switzerland and Canada, in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Petr Skrivanek/CTK via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr Skrivanek

Knight tapped in the puck that bounced off the boards behind the goal early in the third period.

Knight, the all-time leading scorer at the worlds, improved her record to 67.

Carpenter deflected in a shot by Megan Keller from the blue line on a power play for 4-0.

It was the third assist for Keller in the game.

Earlier, defending champion Canada scored three goals in a span of 2:32 while beating Switzerland 4-0 for consecutive shutouts.

Laura Stacey had a goal and an assist, Micah Zandee-Hart, Natalie Spooner and Daryl Watts also scored and captain Marie-Philip Poulin recorded three assists in the Group A game.

Zandee-Hart scored on a rebound in the opening period and Canada struck three times in the middle frame when it outshot the Swiss 16-3.

Spooner doubled the advantage on a power play 7:14 into the period, Stacey added the third on a one-timer 1:52 later, and Watts needed just 40 seconds to make it 4-0 from the left circle.

Goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 17 shots for the shutout. Desbiens started her first game since a lower-body injury on March 18.

Canada shut out Finland 5-0 in its opening game on Thursday with Kristen Campbell in the goal.

Canada and the U.S., the two title favorites, meet on Sunday.

“They’re super-skilled, a great team, and we’re just excited,” Watts said about the Americans after scoring her first career goal at the worlds.

Japan secured its second win from two games by 2-0 over Hungary.

Yumeka Wajima scored on a breakaway with 0:23 left in the opening period and Akane Shiga scored into an empty net with eight seconds remaining.

Japan goaltender Miyuu Masuhara stopped 27 shots.

Hungary lost its second straight game, 2-0 to Sweden.

