US beats Sweden 6-2 to reach the final at ice hockey worlds

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States beat Sweden 6-2 to advance to the final of the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.

In Sunday’s final, the U.S. will play either Switzerland or Denmark, who meet in the other semifinal later in the day.

The U.S. jumped to a 2-0 lead with a dominant display in the opening period, outshooting the Swedes 13-3.

Brady Skjei put the Americans ahead 6:52 into the game with a shot from the blue line that went through heavy traffic in front of goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Cutter Gauthier doubled the advantage with 2:47 remaining, picking up the puck after a shot by Shane Pinto was blocked and directed it into the net between Makstrom’s pads.

Gauthier was born in Skelleftea, Sweden in 2004 when his father, a goaltender, played for a local team.

Conor Garland added third 8:53 to go in the second, knocking in a rebound and Mikey Eyssimont made it 4-0 on a 4-on-2 rush from the right circle.

Samuel Ersson replaced Markstrom in the Swedish net at the start if the final period.

William Nylander scored the first for Sweden 6:32 into the the third period, and Elias Lindholm scored another 41 seconds later to give Sweden some hope at 4-2.

But defenseman Jackson Lacombe beat Ersson for the fifth with 8:51 to go and Shane Pinto finished it off into an empty net to complete a three-point game after assisting on the opening two goals.

