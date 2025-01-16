US amateur David Ford upstages McIlroy and Rahm to share lead in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A 22-year-old American amateur making his debut on the European tour has upstaged Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and many of the world’s top players at the Dubai Desert Classic to take a share of the first-round clubhouse lead. David Ford, a senior at the University of North Carolina, holed a 40-foot eagle putt at his first hole, ran off five straight birdies midway through his round and signed for a 7-under 65. He is tied for the lead with Ricardo Gouveia and David Micheluzzi.

