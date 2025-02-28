Uruguayan midfielder Nicolás Fonseca is robbed and his truck is stolen in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Uruguayan midfielder Nicolás Fonseca has been robbed and his truck has been stolen near his Mexican club Leon. The club on Friday did not specify the date of the robbery but says Fonseca has not been harmed and is training with the team. The 24-year-old Fonseca is in his first season in Mexico after playing for River Plate in Argentina. According to Leon, the robbery occurred on a highway between Leon and the state of Jalisco, near the club training facilities. The team says in a statement, “Nico is fine and trains regularly along with his teammates getting ready for tomorrow’s match.”

