Urgo, suspended 4 games in regular season, fired after reeling Fordham finished last in Atlantic 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham coach Keith Urgo has been fired following the Rams’ last-place finish in the Atlantic 10. Fordham had suspended Urgo four games in the regular season as part of an investigation into NCAA recruiting violations. Urgo was promoted from assistant coach after Kyle Neptune left for Villanova in 2022. The Rams went 25-8 and tied for second in the Atlantic 10 in Urgo’s first season and he was named conference coach of the year. Fordham slipped to 13-20 last season and the Rams lost nine of their last 10 games this season to finish 12-21.

