Urban Klavzar steps up for No. 2 Florida, going from unremarkable to indispensable

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Klavzar was an afterthought when the college basketball season began. He was the fifth guard on Florida’s talented roster and even missed the first three games while awaiting NCAA clearance. But he finally got a chance when starting guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin missed time with injuries. And Klavzar has since made him himself indispensable for the second-ranked Gators. He’s hit 11 of 18 shots during Florida’s five-game winning streak, including 9 of 13 from behind the arc. Coach Todd Golden says “he’s really raised his level.” He’s made the Gators even more formidable as March Madness nears.

