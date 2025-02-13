Up to 3 years in prison for attempt to blackmail Michael Schumacher’s family for $15.6M

WUPPERTAL, Germany (AP) — Three men have been found guilty in a case of attempted blackmail against Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher’s family. The perpetrators demanded 15 million euros ($15.6 million) from the family to avoid releasing hundreds of private photos and videos of the family as well as digitized copies of Schumacher’s medical records. News agency dpa reports that a district court in Wuppertal sentenced the main defendant to three years in prison. His son received a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 1,200 euros. Another defendant, a former security guard for the family, received a two-year suspended sentence and a fine of 2,400 euros for aiding and abetting the other two men.

