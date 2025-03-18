Unselfishness, depth have become South Carolina’s calling card as it eyes 3rd NCAA title in 4 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has built a powerhouse, not unlike what Connecticut and Tennessee accomplished in previous decades. She has no shortage of talent. The Gamecocks will try to win back-to-back national championships with the help of their reserves. South Carolina’s bench is the best in women’s college basketball, and it’s not even close. The Gamecocks average 41.5 points per game from their reserves. That’s nearly 10 points more than the next closest Division I team.

