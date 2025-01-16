UNLV scores final 7 points to beat No. 22 Utah State 65-62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. made a layup and a 12-foot fadeaway jumper to cap a closing seven-point run by UNLV, which defeated No. 22 Utah State 65-62. Utah State’s Mason Falslev missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, snapping the Aggies’ six-game winning streak. Jalen Hill led the Rebels with 15 points, Julian Rishwain finished with 13 and Jailen Bedford had 10. Tucker Anderson led Utah State with 19 points, and Ian Martinez added 15.

