United Soccer League to start a promotion/relegation system, a contrast to Major League Soccer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — United Soccer League intends to start a promotion/relegation system along the international model, a contrast to Major League Soccer. USL did not say when the system in which teams at the bottom of the standings will drop down a level and top teams will be promoted will start. USL said last month it plans to start a top tier league in 2027-28. What is now USL’s League Championship has been sanctioned as the second-tier division since 2017 and has 24 teams. The third-tier League One started play in 2019.

