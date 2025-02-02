Union Berlin signs Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić to address lack of goals

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has the worst attack in the Bundesliga. It’s signing Croatian forward Marin Ljubičić to address the problem. Union says the 22-year-old Ljubičić is arriving from Austrian team LASK. It did not give the length of his contract. Ljubičić scored 28 goals in 75 matches in Austria’s Bundesliga for LASK after joining the club from Croatian club Hajduk Split in 2022. Union sporting director Horst Heldt says “his awareness, speed and technical strengths will help us and give the coaching team more options in attack.” Union has only managed 16 goals in 20 rounds of the Bundesliga so far.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.