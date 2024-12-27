Union Berlin fires coach Bo Svensson after 9 games without a win

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has fired coach Bo Svensson and his assistants after nine games without a win in all competitions. The Bundesliga club said Friday it will decide on a new coach to take charge of the team from Jan. 2 in the “next days.” Union was knocked out of the German Cup and hasn’t won a game since beating promoted Holstein Kiel in October. It hasn’t won any of its last eight Bundesliga games under Svensson, who took over in the summer. The team showed little sign of development during his stay despite an encouraging start. Union sporting director Horst Heldt says “We’re convinced that a significant change is necessary to reverse the trend.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.