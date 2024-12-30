Union Berlin brings former player Steffen Baumgart back to the club as coach

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is bringing former club favorite Steffen Baumgart back as coach to take over from the fired Bo Svensson after its lackluster start to the Bundesliga season. The Köpenick-based club says Baumgart will take charge of his first training session on Thursday, with a friendly game scheduled against Bundesliga rival Holstein Kiel on Sunday. It’s the 52-year-old Baumgart’s fourth coaching job after stints in charge of Paderborn, Cologne, and second-division club Hamburger SV. Svennson was fired on Friday after nine games without a win in all competitions.

