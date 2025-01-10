Union Berlin appeals court ruling over Bochum goalkeeper hit by firelighter, warns of ‘dirty tricks’

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is appealing a decision by the German soccer federation’s sports court to award Bochum a 2-0 victory after Bochum’s goalkeeper was struck with a firelighter during their Bundesliga match. Union president Dirk Zingler says “There’s nothing that any event organizer can do to prevent it.” The sports court awarded Bochum victory over Union instead of the 1-1 draw that the teams played out in the Bundesliga on Dec. 14. That game was nearly over when Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was struck by the object thrown from the crowd in added time. Bochum did not want to restart the game, but it resumed nearly half an hour later, with striker Philipp Hofmann replacing Drewes for the remaining three minutes.

