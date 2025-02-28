UNC’s Banghart remains confident injured starters Ustby, Kelly will return soon as March looms

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart sounds optimistic that starters Alyssa Ustby and Reniya Kelly will return to the lineup soon. Both players were on the sideline but didn’t dress for the eighth-ranked Tar Heels’ loss at No. 16 Duke on Thursday night. Ustby hasn’t played since exiting early in a win with an unspecified injury against rival N.C. State on Feb. 16. Kelly was an unexpected absence against Duke. Ustby is a fifth-year forward and the team’s top rebounder. Kelly is a sophomore guard averaging 15.5 points over the last eight games.

