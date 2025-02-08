UNC trustees’ oversight of athletics issues limited for concerns of overreach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The president of North Carolina’s public university system has temporarily suspended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill trustees’ authority over athletics for acting beyond their designated duties. System president Peter Hans wrote to UNC trustees chairman John Preyer on Jan. 16 with the decision. That memo was first reported Friday by The Assembly and obtained by WRAL TV in Raleigh. It also stated unilateral action by trustee members risk “blurring the lines of actual and apparent authority.” That came after Preyer had criticized the firing of football coach Mack Brown and trustee involvement in the Bill Belichick’s hiring.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.