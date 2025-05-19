Unbeaten Czechs shut out Germany and France relegated at ice hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Defending champion the Czech Republic shut out Germany 5-0 to stay unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

The sixth win lifted the Czechs to the top of Group B, one point ahead of Switzerland and three more than the United States in third.

The Czechs complete the group stage against the Americans on Tuesday.

Germany and Denmark also meet on Tuesday and will decide the fourth team from the group to reach the quarterfinals.

The Czechs’ Jakub Flek scored twice and David Pastrnak rifled a one-timer from the left circle and set up Lukas Sedlak in the middle period. Jakub Lauko added a short-handed goal.

Daniel Vladar shut out the Germans with 19 saves.

In Stockholm, newcomer Slovenia beat France 3-1 to avoid relegation at the expense of the French.

Later Monday, Canada plays Finland in Stockholm and Norway meets Hungary in Herning, Denmark.

