UMass will pay student who made half-court $10,000 after insurance company said his foot was on line

A UMass student who made a half-court shot during a women’s basketball game halftime promotion will get his $10,000 prize from the school itself after the insurance company refused to pay because, it said, his foot was on the line.

Noah Lee was selected for the contest on Wednesday that required him to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in 25 seconds. He made them all, but the school said the insurance company handling the promotion declined the payout.

“After their review of the four camera angles we provided, they determined the half-court shot was disqualified as it was not taken behind the half-court line,” the school said Friday. “We weren’t satisfied with that outcome and arrived at the decision to provide Noah with both a $10,000 award and a host of additional UMass athletics benefits.”

Josh Schreiber, who identified himself as a UMass women’s basketball broadcaster and Lee’s best friend, said the school initially offered a package that included tickets, gift cards and UMass swag. On Friday morning, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said Lee would get his money — one way or the other.

“For all those wondering, we’re working on getting $10K to Noah,” Bamford posted on X. “If we can’t get to a good result via the insurance company, we will pay him directly. We appreciate his support of @UMassAthletics & want to reward his fun accomplishment the other night at our @UMassWBB game.”

OddsOn Promotions, a Reno, Nevada, company that offers prize indemnification insurance, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Among those coming to Lee’s defense was men’s basketball coach Frank Martin, who reached out to Lee through Schreiber on Thursday. He later retweeted Bamford’s decision.

“I work for incredible people that always stand on the right thing,” Martin said, adding later: “Just got out of practice and Heard that UMASS athletics stepped up and got it done for Noah. Everybody wins.”

