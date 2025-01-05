Ukraine wins its first World Cup luge medal since 2009 after a mishap-filled relay

Germany won a World Cup luge team relay on Sunday, with Austria finishing second. Those countries have the top two luge programs in the world. The surprise was Ukraine finishing third — and how the war-torn country got there. Its relay team finished third in a race at Sigulda, Latvia. There were seven teams in the relay, and four of them didn’t finish. Ukraine finished almost four seconds back of Germany’s winning time. Four seconds is a lifetime in luge, a sport where races are often decided by hundredths or even thousandths of a second. Ukraine won its first World Cup luge medal in more than 16 years.

