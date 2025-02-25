UFL moves touchbacks to 35, eliminates onside kick to leave 4th-down play as only option

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The UFL is moving the touchback on kickoffs into the end zone to the 35-yard line and eliminating the onside kick. The changes leave a fourth-down conversion as the only option for a team tied or trailing in the fourth quarter to maintain possession after scoring. The unique rules in spring leagues were the catalyst for dramatic changes to the kickoff in the NFL last season. The UFL put touchbacks at the 25 a year ago, while the NFL settled on the 30. There have been discussions among NFL teams about moving the touchback to the 35 for balls kicked into the end zone.

