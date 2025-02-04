UFC fighter says he is ‘definitely not a Nazi’ after facing criticism for pro-Hitler comments

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell says he is “definitely not a Nazi,” backing away from antisemitic comments that he made on a podcast that drew widespread criticism. The featherweight also praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust during his podcast appearance, in addition to making homophobic comments. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Mitchell apologized for sounding insensitive. He wrote that Hitler “did a lot of evil things.” UFC President and CEO Dana White called Mitchell’s podcast remarks “dumb and ignorant.”

