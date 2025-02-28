UEFA fines Real Madrid 30,000 euros for discriminatory behavior

MADRID (AP) — UEFA has fined Real Madrid 30,000 euros ($31,200) for unspecified discriminatory behavior apparently by fans during its recent Champions League game against Manchester City. Madrid was also handed a suspended partial closure of the stadium on Friday. UEFA says the Spanish club is on a two-year probation period during which 500 seats could be closed for a coming game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.