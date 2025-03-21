UConn’s Auriemma and South Dakota State’s Johnston have been in it for the long haul

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — The NCAA Division I women’s basketball subregional in Storrs features two of the longest-tenured head coaches in the nation with Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies and Aaron Johnston of South Dakota State deciding that the grass is not always greener somewhere else. Auriemma’s Huskies begin the quest for a 12th national title against Arkansas State on Saturday followed by Johnston leading his South Dakota State team against Oklahoma State. The winners will meet on Monday for a chance to advance to the regionals in Spokane.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.