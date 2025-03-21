UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab

UConn star Azzi Fudd went down with a knee injury 16 months ago and her parents immediately wondered how they all would navigate another grueling rehab process. That’s when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came in. He and his team of trainers and medical professionals offered to help lead the effort to get the Connecticut guard healthy and back on the court after she tore her right anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus. They came up with a plan, down to the specific milestones she would need to meet each step of the way and collaborated with the UConn training staff to push her through those tests.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.