UConn signs coach Jim Mora to contract extension through 2028

BOSTON (AP) — UConn football coach Jim Mora has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2028. The school announced the deal Saturday, the day of the Huskies’ Fenway Bowl game against North Carolina. Mora will earn $10.01 million plus incentives over the next four years. The Huskies are playing in their second bowl game in three seasons under Mora.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.