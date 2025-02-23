UConn guard Caroline Ducharme returns from head injury after 15 1/2-month layoff in 86-47 victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UConn guard Caroline Ducharme spent more than 15 months working her way back from a head injury. Her wait finally ended in the waning minutes of Saturday’s 86-47 victory inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, while playing in front of the first sellout crowd in Butler women’s basketball history. The 6-foot-2 guard has dealt with head and neck injuries throughout her college career, missing games in each of her previous three college seasons because of the injuries. She wasn’t on the court long Saturday, logging just one rebound in two minutes. But at least it’s a start for Ducharme.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.