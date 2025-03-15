UConn-Creighton game at Big East tourney ends with heated skirmish

NEW YORK (AP) — A scuffle broke out at the end of Creighton’s 71-62 victory over UConn in the Big East Tournament semifinals after Jamiya Neal threw down a needless dunk for the Bluejays in the final seconds. Huskies guard Hassan Diarra shoved Neal in the chest and appeared to square up with his fists for a split second as the two were face-to-face. Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner separated them by pushing Neal away as whistles blew and players came streaming off the benches at Madison Square Garden. After the game, Neal apologized. Diarra said he felt Neal’s dunk was disrespectful. Diarra and Neal received double technicals.

