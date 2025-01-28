UCLA’s Lauren Betts is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Lauren Betts is The Associated Press women’s college basketball player of the week. The UCLA center averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and six blocks to help top-ranked UCLA beat Baylor, Rutgers and Maryland last week. She had a school record nine blocks at the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic against the Bears. Mikayla Blakes of Vanderbilt was the runner-up. The Commodores guard set a program record for most points scored by a freshman in a road contest when she had 33 in a win over then-No. 19 Alabama on Sunday.

