UCLA and South Carolina headline AP Top 25 women’s poll and are top seeds in NCAA Tournament

UCLA remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 a day after the Bruins earned the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. The Bruins head into March Madness with two losses, both coming to Southern Cal during the regular season. UCLA received 19 first place votes from the 32-member national media panel. South Carolina, UConn, USC and Texas round out the top five. All but UConn on No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tourney that starts later this week.

