UCF overcomes late gaffe then uses Hall’s defensive stop at the end to beat Colorado 75-74

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 22 points and Keyshawn Hall scored 18 and his lone blocked shot helped preserve UCF’s 75-74 frantic-finish win over Colorado. Julian Hammond III scored a career-high 26 points for Colorado. Out of a timeout following a UCF turnover with four seconds left, Colorado inbounded the ball underneath its own basket to center Elijah Malone. Malone made a pivot, spun and had his jump-hook shot attempt thwarted by Hall to the end the game.

