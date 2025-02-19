U.S. women’s national soccer team using SheBelieves Cup as chance to foster young talent

HOUSTON (AP) — Nineteen-year-old Claire Hutton is one of four players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team roster for the start of the SheBelieves Cup this week who have never appeared in a game for the national team. The defensive midfielder for the Kansas City Current said she “gets chills” just thinking about the opportunity she’s getting to compete at this level. Hutton and the U.S. meet Colombia on Thursday night in the second of two games in Houston to start the 10th annual edition of the tournament, which also includes Australia and Japan. It’s the first site in the three-city event, which also features games in San Diego and Glendale, Arizona, and runs through next Wednesday.

