U.S. midfielder Luca de la Torre loaned by Celta to hometown expansion MLS team in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. national team midfielder Luca de la Torre was loaned to Major League Soccer’s expansion team in his hometown of San Diego by Spanish club Celta Vigo after making just one four-minute appearance for the team during the first half of the season. A 26-year-old who has played for the national team 24 times, de la Torre signed a four-year contract with Celta in July 2022 and appeared in 28 Spanish league matches in his first season and 32 in his second. He was limited by a thigh injury this season and made his only league appearance on Dec. 6 against Mallorca.

