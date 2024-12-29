Tyrin Lawrence rallies Georgia to 79-72 victory over South Carolina State

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence scored 13 of his 14 points in the second half as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat South Carolina State 79-72 and run its win streak to seven in a nonconference finale for both teams. Lawrence had only a free throw to show for his efforts in the first half for Georgia’s Bulldogs (12-1), who improved to 9-0 at home. But he made 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his foul shots after Georgia trailed 41-24 at intermission. RJ Godfrey also scored 14 for Georgia and he added six rebounds. Jayden Johnson topped South Carolina State’s Bulldogs (6-9) with 16 points.

